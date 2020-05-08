Doon Buddhist Committee celebrates ‘Buddha Purnima’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 May: Doon Buddhist Committee celebrated Vesak Buddha Purnima 2564 here, today, in a special symbolic way and without holding a large public gathering in support of the national lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus. Instead, this unfortunate outbreak was viewed as a wonderful opportunity for all to put the teaching of Lord Buddha into practice and serve the distressed, specially the poor and even the voiceless animals going through a difficult time. The day was dedicated with prayers for wellbeing of all sentient beings followed by Buddha’s teachings (live telecast on Facebook).

Prayers were held at Buddha Chowk with minimal gathering. Essential ration kits and cloth face masks packed in eco friendly cloth bags were distributed to the poor and needy of Rajpur and Sahastradhara area with the help of local police. Food was donated to NGOs like Rahaat, Doon Animal Welfare, and Tibetan Animal Lovers who feed street animals.

Khenpo Rangdol, Tsering Luding, Nawang Chhogial were among those who took part in this initiative. They urged all to stay safe and stay healthy.