Doon Buddhist Committee continues ‘Year of Gratitude’ celebrations

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Sep: As part of celebrations marking the ‘Year of Gratitude’ (1, July 2020 to 30, June 2021) in honour of the Dalai Lama and to appreciate his outstanding contribution to the world, the Doon Buddhist Committee distributed 113 set of essential items containing washing and bathing soaps, reusable cotton masks, towels and recycled bags to the staff of Rajpur Nagar Nigam office, widows at Canal Road, and to other poor and needy on the auspicious full moon day. It coincided with the celebration of Tibetan Democratic Day ‘gifted to the Tibetan people’ by the Dalai Lama in 1960.

The set of 113 gifts marked the aspirations of the people for the Dalai Lama to live that long and more as predicted in one of his dreams for the benefit of humanity.

Urmila (Rajpur Corporator), Mukesh, Tsering Luding, Nawang Chhogial, etc., were present for the occasion.