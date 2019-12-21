Doon Cambridge School celebrates Christmas

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Dec: Doon Cambridge School held Christmas and New Year celebrations with great fervour, here, today. The entire school was filled with the positive vibrations of Christmas carols. The school was beautifully decorated and children were dressed in red and white (Santa’s favourite colours). The significance of the festival was explained to the students through the Christmas story. The students sang melodious carols and danced to wish their teachers and classmates all the best. To inculcate the spirit of sharing, the students of Rajkiya Prathmik Vidhyalaya, Police Lines – the school adopted by Doon Cambridge School – were also invited. The joy of celebrating the festival was visible on the faces of all the children. The entire staff welcomed Principal HK Chhabra. The Principal wished the students a Merry Christmas and explained the significance of the festival. All the students danced to Bollywood numbers and, in the end, they prayed for the welfare of humanity. There was also a surprise element at the end of the function when Santa Claus came and gave each student a chocolate and cake.