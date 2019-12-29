Doon Club celebrates Christmas in grand style

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Dec: Dehra Dun Club celebrated Christmas with a large gathering of members, their families along with the children. Children and also parents danced to the live scintillating music provided by the Rock Fiction Band. Adults and children eagerly participated in singing Christmas Carols as Santa Claus entered, ringing his bell and surrounded by excited children. The rear lawn was tastefully decorated by the Entertainment Committee Members led by Ginni Vasudeva, Gagan Jyot and Poonam Bahl. All present were very appreciative of the decoration and the atmosphere. Santa played and danced with the children and distributed sweets and gifts to them. Games and food stalls were also set up for the children, who played their favourite games like Hoopla, Balloon Shooting, Joker, Glass Pyramid, jumping on the Trampoline and sliding down the Bouncy.