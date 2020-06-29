Doon Club Elections completed successfully

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Jun: The Annual Elections for the Managing Committee for the year 2020-21 of Dehra Dun Club Ltd. were successfully completed today. The election process by way of remote e-voting conducted by NSDL started at 9 a.m. on 23 June and ended at 5 p.m. on 28 June.

The Annual General Meeting of the Club was held today at 11.30 a.m. through video conferencing, as per the guidelines of MCA under Covid–19 restrictions.

In all, there was only one candidate for President and five candidates for Managing Committee Members. This year more than 1100 votes were cast and all through remote e-voting.

The Club elections were conducted under Scrutiniser Kanika Anand (Company Secretary) and Election Officer Ramesh K Sharma (Advocate). After ascertaining the votes cast in favour or against the candidates, results were compiled and given by NSDL.

The outgoing President DS Mann declared the following as elected to the Managing Committee 2020-21 – President Samraant Virmani, who won by a margin of 412 votes, Anil Aggarwal won by a margin of 499 votes, Anurag Sangal won by a margin of 521 votes, Inder Kumar Batta won by a margin of 509 votes, Iqbal Wasu won by a margin of 424 votes and Vimal Deep Singh won by a margin of 389 votes.

It may be recalled that the elections were challenged by Club member Pradeep Dutta. The court however had refused to stay the polls, but directed the polls to be held strictly according to the rules.