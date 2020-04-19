Doon Distillery manufacturing sanitiser

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 Apr: Doon Distillery, leading liquor manufacturers from Uttarakhand has now ventured into manufacturing of sanitisers also. It may be recalled that in view of Corona pandemic, the demand for hand sanitisers has grown multi-fold in the country. Speaking to Garhwal Post, Rameshwar Havelia, informed that the sanitiser being manufactured by his company was top quality and confirmed to international standards. He said that the WHO recommended alcohol content of 70 to 80 percent in hand sanitisers in order to kill germs. However their company was using 80 percent alcohol and all other ingredients were strictly as per the WHO guidelines.

He added that the company had already started supplies in Dehradun and Haridwar district and would soon be supplying across the state and across the country.