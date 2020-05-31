Doon girl Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat makes her Telugu debut in ‘Mr Casanova’

By SIMRAN KAPOOR

DEHRADUN, 31 May: Doon girl Tejasvi can be seen in an independent film, ‘Mr Casanova’, which was shot in Goa by debut director ‘Revanth Reddy’, who has been director Puri Jagannadh’s Associate Director.

It has been released on YouTube by Akash Puri and Puri Jagannadh, through their social media channel, “TeluguOne”, and is getting much applause from the industry and on social media for its high standards.

Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat, a resident of Doon and an alumnus of Convent of Jesus and Mary, has also appeared in the Yash Raj Film, ‘Mardaani 2’, in the role of Latika. Making her Telugu debut, she says, “Playing Tara in Me Casanova was definitely an enriching experience, especially while mimicking Telugu, a language I’ve never spoken before. The whole Mr Casanova team was very supportive. My co-actors, Bhargava, who plays the role of Varun, and Deviyani as Riya, have made the whole journey all the more delightful!”

The film revolves around Varun, who is a playboy, but life has some different plans when he meets Tara. The movie has beautifully been shot in Goa and the cinematography has made it a treat to watch. The feature film now has over twenty thousand views on YouTube channel TeluguOne and is also available with English subtitles.