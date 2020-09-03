Doon-Mussoorie Road reopened

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 2 Sep: The Mussoorie Dehradun Road, which had been closed for the last 3 days, was finally opened around at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The road was opened by removing the debris on the road with the help of four JCBs by the Public Works Department. However, stones and debris continue to fall from the hills. It is believed that, if it rains, the road may be closed once again.

Mussoorie police In-charge Devendra Aswal said the road was opened at 4 p.m. but due to continuous threat of stones falling from the hillsides, it would be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The movement of vehicles will be done under the supervision of PWD employees and police officials on Thursday morning.