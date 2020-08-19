Doon Nagar Nigam Office closed for 2 days after detection of corona case

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 18 Aug: Deputy Municipal Officer Rohitash Sharma, posted at the Dehradun Nagar Nigam, has tested Corona positive, as a result of which a total of five employees, including two other officers of the Municipal Corporation, have also been home isolated. It has also been decided to close the offices of the Municipal Corporation till Friday for the public. This news was confirmed by Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’. The premises of the Corporation are now being sanitised following detection of corona cases. This is the second case of Corona detection in the Dehradun Municipal

Corporation over the past few days. It may be recalled that, some days ago, a municipal supervisor had also tested positive for Corona after which the office was closed for sanitation for two days. Sources said that Sharma was also present at the Nagar Nigam along with other officials on 15 August during the flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of Independence Day. As a large number of officials, including the Mayor, were present on the occasion, the news of Sharma being infected has created panic among the officials. Officially, it was claimed that people coming in contact with the officer were being identified and a list being prepared. So far, two other officers and three employees of the municipal corporation have been home isolated. It has not been confirmed, as yet, whether, they have been tested for the Corona infection or not!