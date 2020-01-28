Doon School HM demits office

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Jan: Matthew Raggett, Headmaster of the Doon School, has demitted office for personal reasons. He wanted to join his family back in Germany. Kamal Ahuja, the Deputy Headmaster, has assumed charge as the acting Headmaster, while Arun Kapur, an eminent educationist and Chair of the Education Committee on the Board of Governors of the school will oversee the transition. The search for a new headmaster is already underway. The Doon School has thanked Raggett for all his hard work and dedication and wishes him the very best for the future.