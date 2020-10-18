Doon School live streams 85th Founder’s Day celebrations

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17Oct: The Doon School is celebrating its 85th Founder’s Day on the 16th and 17th

of October. The event is being live streamed on the School’s social media platforms.

The celebrations commenced with the Chandbagh Debates, wherein the Silver Jubilee Batch debated against the School Debating Team.

Given all the speakers and audience had connected remotely, the number of people who were able to witness the proceedings is expected to be significantly

higher than most years.

The debate was followed by Inauguration of the exhibitions by Headmaster Dr. Jagpreet Singh. Few of the exhibits were made by the students before they

returned home in March. Rest of the exhibitions were made by students at home and were shared digitally as audio visual presentations.

The Founder’s day speeches and Music program will commence at 4 PM today evening from the iconic Rosebowl, an amphitheatre that was constructed by the

students of The Doon School. The Chief Guest for Founder’s Day 2020 is Mr Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog.

All Founder’s day events can be watched on the School’s social media channels.