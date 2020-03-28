Doon youth tests positive for Corona infection

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 28 Mar: In Dehradun, a 21 old youth from Selaqui (Dehradun) has tested positive for COVID-19 Novel Corona infection. As per the information shared by the Control Room, this youth had returned to Dehradun from a trip to Dubai on 18 March. After contacting high fever, he went to Mahant Indresh Hospital and registered himself as OPD patient. The Hospital doctors suspected a possible Corona infection based on the symptoms and collected his sample. This sample was sent to the medical college laboratory for testing and the report received today confirmed COVID-19 infection. However, what is surprising is the fact that the youth has been kept so far in home quarantine instead of the Hospital despite testing positive for Corona infection. All his family members have also been isolated and quarantined also in their home only. So far, none of his four family members was detected with any symptoms of possible Corona infection. With this, the number of Corona positive cases in Uttarakhand has gone up to 6 so far. As per the information received from the Control Room (Telephone number 104) the number of calls at this number is rising rapidly enquiring about the infection. In order to deal with the anxiety of the callers, Additional Secretary Health Yugal Kishore Pant has directed the officials to depute some psychologists and psychiatrists at the Control Room. The Health department claimed that the government was fully prepared to deal with all possibilities in respect of Corona. The bulletin issued today informs that 20 lakh triple layered masks, 11837 N-95 masks, 3360 personal protective equipment kits (PPE Kit), 18 ventilator equipped ambulances, 318 ventilators, 40 infrared thermometers were already available with the department. In addition, now on average 40 samples were being sent for Corona test everyday though this number is likely to double in coming days. The Health department has currently 53 quarantine facilities, 636 ICU beds and 2757 isolation beds available at its disposal.