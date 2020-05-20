Doonite Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar awarded 2019 Alexander Dalrymple Award in UK

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 19 May: According to a press release, on 18 May in London, Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar, son of the late Brig Vijay Badhwar, was awarded UK’s top ‘Alexander Dalrymple Award for 2019’, as India’s National Hydrographer. Both, son and father are Alumni of St Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun

In his role as India’s national hydrographer, Vice Admiral Badhwar has been a key member of the International Hydrographic Organisation’s capacity building sub-committee since its creation. Vice Admiral Badhwar, who joined the Indian Navy in 1982, has extensive hydrographic surveying experience, including work in the Gulfs of Kutch and Khambhat, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar has been presented the 2019 Alexander Dalrymple Award in recognition of his “outstanding contribution” to Indian Hydrography and across the wider Indian Ocean region. This was first awarded by the UK Hydrography Office (UKHO) in 2006. The award is named after the first Hydrographer of the Admiralty. Recipients are selected for their efforts in raising the standards of hydrography, cartography and navigation around the world.

Vice Admiral Badhwar has extensive hydrographic surveying experience, including work in the Gulfs of Kutch and Khambhat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands – widely recognised as some of the most challenging environments to survey in the world.

He also leads the Indian Naval Hydrographic Office’s regional capacity building programmes.

The UKHO said his contribution to the sustainable development of Indian Ocean coastal economies was recognised in 2019, when he received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for ‘distinguished service of an exceptional order during peacetime’.

Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes, UK’s national hydrographer, said: “Vice Admiral Badhwar is a true champion of the hydrographic profession. He has helped to unlock the economic potential of marine geospatial data and further hydrographic science in both India and the wider Indian Ocean region”.

Vice Admiral Badhwar said on receiving the award: “This recognition would not have been possible without the support of my colleagues in the National Hydrographic Department, who worked tirelessly towards achieving the goals set forth by the United Nations and IHO”.