Doon’s 1st Corona infected patient identified

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Mar: The first confirmed case of Corona infection has been detected in Dehradun. The infected person is an IFS trainee living at the FRI campus. He has just returned from Spain, which is among the most Corona affected countries in Europe. This trainee officer has tested positive for Corona virus infection. As many as 25 samples of trainee officers were sent for testing following their return to India from an international tour. Reports of 18 have come so far, of which 17 have tested negative.