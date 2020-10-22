Doyen of reservoir engineering, Dr KL Goyal passes away

DEHRADUN, 20 Oct: Dr Kundan Lal Goyal, doyen of reservoir engineering in Oil & Natural Gas Commission, died here on Monday following complicated ailments he suffered from over the past 10 days. His wife had died some years ago and he lived alone in his Karanpur house. Both his sons, Sanjay and Rajay, are settled in the USA. Fortuitously, they reached Dehradun in time to be at his bedside. His friend and colleague for many years, Darshan Lal Vohra looked after him during his last days.

Born on 30 November, 1933, Kundan first studied in DAV School and later at the DAV College. He had obtained his Master’s degree in Physics from the Lucknow University, and doctorate in Reservoir Engineering from the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad. In his 32-year long association with ONGC, Dr Goyal contributed more than 100 Papers to reputed journals and also participated in national and international seminars. His pioneering work was in the field of reservoir engineering in which he had developed many an innovative technology that included underground coal gasification at steep depths and harnessing of geothermal energy and energy-efficient systems using microbiological technology. His contribution to studies relating to environmental protection, particularly in petroleum and other energy related activities was enormous. He was also a member of several delegations that attended conferences all over the world. He was associated with several policy-making groups set up by the government of India, and was also instrumental in pioneering the concept of cooperative R&D at national and international levels. He retired as Director in 1991 of the Institute of Management Development (IMD), now the ONGC Academy.

Together with Virender Kumar Verma, Dr Goyal was amongst the first technical personnel to have joined the then infant Research & Training Institute that later grew into KDMIPE. Those were unbelievably inexpensive days. “Together with a couple of my colleagues, I would go to Delhi with just an advance of Rs 5000 to purchase laboratory instruments and chemicals. We could buy our entire requirement on the spot with this cash given to us,’ he once told me. A used Honeywell 400 computer was given gratis to ONGC by the US Government together with spares for five years of operation. KN Bhave at that time headed the computerisation drive. ‘None of us then knew anything about computers; we were sent to IIT Kanpur for a special crash course in computers,” Goyal had once recalled.