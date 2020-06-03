Dr Adarsh Kumar honoured as ‘Pride of Emirates’ in Dubai

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Jun: Dr Adarsh Kumar has been honoured as ‘Pride of Emirates’ by Sheikh Khaleefa Mohammad bin Zayed, President of UAE. Dr Adarsh Kumar, an Orthopaedic Surgeon, has earned this honour for the meritorious services he rendered while managing a hospital with a large number of Corona patients in Dubai.

Like so many other countries, the Corona Pandemic has ravaged the United Arab Emirates also. Dr Adarsh Kumar is the son of senior Chest Physician of the city, Dr Arun Kumar, who lives in Indira Nagar.

By earning this distinguished award in a foreign land, Dr Adarsh has brought laurels not only to this town but to the whole state of Uttarakhand, assert his friends and family. They feel proud of Dr Adarsh Kumar and have congratulated him for the achievement. They express the hope that he continues his pursuit in the field of medical health for the benefit of mankind whether in India or abroad.