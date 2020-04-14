Dr Alok Ahuja welcomes new SC decision on private testing of COVID-19

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Apr: Leading Pathologist of Dehradun, Dr Alok Ahuja, whose pathology centre is currently the only private laboratory to be authorised for COVID-19 (Novel Corona) infection testing, has welcomed the modified Supreme Court order that permits the private laboratories to charge up to Rs 4,500 for the Corona test subject to certain conditions.

Dr Ahuja said that the private pathologists stood by the decision of the Supreme Court and the stand taken by the Union Government on free testing of Corona infection for all the persons covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme while charging others at the rates approved by the ICMR. He expressed gratitude towards the apex court for addressing the concerns of the private labs in this respect.