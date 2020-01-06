Dr Gaurav Sanjay receives Agra-Ratna Award

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 Dec: The ‘Uttaranchal Vaishya Agarwal Sabha’ organised its Silver Jubilee Celebration, here, today. On the occasion, the Sabha conferred on Dr Gaurav Sanjay its Agra Ratna Samman for his outstanding medical and social services.

Dr Gaurav Sanjay and his Centre have organised 205 free health camps and delivered almost two hundred public awareness lectures on road safety in various educational institutions in and around Dehradun.

Dr Sanjay also writes guest columns in local and national newspapers at regular intervals regarding orthopaedic problems. He has given many interviews on Akashvani, Doordarshan, local radio and TV channels on these issues.

Dr Gaurav Sanjay received his basic orthopaedic education in India and higher training and fellowship in Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, UK and the US. He has shared his knowledge at more than 50 national and international conferences.