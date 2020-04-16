Dr Ghanshala celebrates birthday with distribution of 3850 kgs of food material

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Apr: Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Group, celebrated his birthday by distributing food material to 350 families that would meet their needs for ten days. Associating with the government’s campaign of not letting anybody go hungry, Dr Ghanshala distributed 3850 kgs of food.

This morning, Dr Ghanshala along with the Police and administration distributed the material to 95 destitute families, enough for 10 days’ needs, at Bharuwala Grant in Clement Town. These food packs comprised flour, rice, pulses, oil, salt, spices, etc. Along with these packs, he also distributed vegetables amounting to more than 100 kgs. These families were distributed masks earlier in the presence of the police. During the distribution, social distancing was strictly maintained.

After this, along with Prem Nagar police, food packets were distributed among 135 families of Dhul Kot village and other nearby villages of the area. Dr Ghanshala handed over 120 packets comprising flour, rice, pulses, oil, salt, spices, etc., for destitute families to the administration team.