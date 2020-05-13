Dr GS Trivedi remembered on birth anniversary

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 May: Well known poet, author, journalist and educationist Dr Girija Shankar Trivedi was remembered here, today, on his 71st birth anniversary.

In his statement on the occasion, well known lyricist Dr Budhinath Mishra recalled that Dr Trivedi was not just an intellectual but a ‘Bhagirath’ who took knowledge to the common people. “The people of Dehradun still remember their ‘Guruji’. He used to take language to the people through poetic conferences and literary meetings. His passing was a great personal loss to me,” he affirmed. “The literary environment he was helping create has suffered a setback. The activism he promoted has reduced. He encouraged me greatly. Had it not been the time of the corona pandemic, the city would have remembered in a magnificent way.”

Poet and story-writer Dr Vidya Singh pointed out that Dr Trivedi was also a sensitive person, who commanded deep respect from all. Poet Dr Basanti Mathpal emphasised the encouraging role he played in developing persons of literary talent. Former Principal and litterateur Dr Indrajit Singh praised Dr Trivedi’s oratory, conduct of literary meets, and writings.

Journalist and poet Virendra Dangwal, writer Hem Chandra Saklani, Dr Muniram Saklani and former Vice Chancellor and writer Dr Sudha Pandey also paid tribute to him.