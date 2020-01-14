Dr Nishank will dedicate three AICTE portals of new policy to the nation at GEHU

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Jan: MHRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, will launch three special online portals of AICTE tomorrow, 12 o’ clock on 12th of January at KP Nautiyal Auditorium of Graphic Era Hill University. These portals are being launched with the aim to give a boost to nation’s technological advancement and its application and utility in education sector, under the guidance plan and the collaboration of AICTE, Technical Education Training Policy and National Education Alliance Policy (NEAT). The announcement for the same had already been made by the government in the month of September 2019. In prelude of this preogramme , eight online module had been developed on 11 September 2019, under the policy of Technical Training of Teachers. These modules will help a new teacher to hone technical skills through the study of available online training modules. The announcement for this guidance plan was made on 8 September 2019 , and it was expected that all NIT, IIT and other AICTE accredited educational institutions would guide and help other institutions to achieve NBA Accreditation. The policy for NEAT was declared on 16 September 2019, to provide best technical solutions on a common platform for learners. These NEAT Portals will carve modules on coding, language, and creative thinking to increase employment. President of AICTE, Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Vice President Ptrof. MP Poonia, Director RIFD Col. B Venket , CIO of MHRD Dr Abhay Jere, Advisor of AICTE Prof Malkhade and member secretary of AICTE Prof. Rajive Kumar, are the name of dignitaries who will be present during the programme.