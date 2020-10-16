Dr SS Negi made Advisor to CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Oct: Dr Sharad Singh Negi, Vice Chairman, Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Commission, has been appointed as Advisor on Forests to the Chief Minister.

He is former Director General of Forests and Special Secretary to Government of India, and was Vice Chancellor and, Director, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, for seven years. Dr Negi is also Chairman of the Uttarakhand State Environment Impact Assessment Authority. He has rich experience in forestry, wildlife and environment at national and international levels and has also worked as a consultant to the World Bank.