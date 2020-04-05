Dr Sujata Sanjay to provide free telephonic health counselling to women during lockdown

Free consultation to women police personnel and pregnant women

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 4 Apr: Women police personnel and pregnant women will be given free consultation by Dr. Sujata Sanjay by Tele Medicine. She has requested pregnant women to avoid getting out of the house. Social distance can only prevent corona. Pregnant women experiencing any problem, can seek advice and treatment from her at the following number 9149248704. Patients have to WhatsApp all their tests and prescription before calling.

Dr. Sujata Sanjay, obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine and Maternity Centre, explained that pregnant women and women police personnel should take special care in the midst of growing infection of corona virus. Family members, including other women of the household, also must keep distance from pregnant women in their homes. Pregnant women should not leave their homes at all.

She reiterated that during pregnancy, the mother should take all precautions for the little life in the womb, as during this time the mother not only shares her body but also her immunity power with the child. While there is a danger of corona virus everywhere, pregnant women need to be a little extra cautious. But there is nothing to worry, the right precautions at the right time will help.

Dr. Sujata Sanjay further said that it is very painful for the body to be ill, in such a situation, if someone is pregnant then it is natural for her to be worried. However, the symptoms of this disease are fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc. due to common flu. But during this corona virus, these common symptoms become fatal for you in minutes.

Till now no vaccine has been made to stop the virus from spreading. Pregnant women should take better care of their health and keep their surroundings clean. Wash hand thoroughly with water and soap to keep them clean. Keeping hands clean is more important than wearing a mask with cleanliness.

A little caution can give life to mother and the newborn.