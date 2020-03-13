Dr Sujata Sanjay’s audio book, ‘Mahila Darpan’, released

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Mar: A health audio book, ‘Mahila Darpan’, in Hindi, written by Dr Sujata Sanjay, was released by Union Human Resources Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ at his camp office on Pritam Road, here.

Dr Sujatha Sanjay said that visually handicapped women, who are unable to see or read Braille, can hear through this audio book and understand the diseases occurring in their body.

The digital version of this book can be heard by the visually impaired people from the NIVH website in any corner of the world.

Dr Sujata Sanjay said that the aim of the NGO, SHEWA, to make women and girls aware of their health. To fulfil this purpose, free health camps and public awareness seminars are held in slums.

In the last eight rains, 275 health camps have been organised, in which more than 7800 women have taken health benefits. SHEWA is actively working on the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ and female feticide.

Last year, Dr Sujata Sanjay had published the world’s first health book “Mahila Darpan” written for visually impaired women in the Braille script. It was released by Governor Baby Rani Maurya. This is a health book published in Hindi Braille script.

Minister Nishank thanked Dr Sujatha for this human service. Many writers, including Dr Liladhar Jagudi, Basanti Bisht, Pritam Bhartwan, Dr Sudharani Pandey, Dr Budhinath Mishra and Dr Savita Mohan were among those present.