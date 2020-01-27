Dr Tanuj Bhatia wins award, seeks blessings of Mahant Devendra Dass

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Jan: Senior Cardiologist and Cath Lab Director of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Dr Tanuj Bhatia paid obeisance at the Guru Ram Rai Darbar Sahib on Friday.

He has been felicitated by former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee in recognition of his significant efforts in the healthcare sector. Dr Bhatia sought the blessings of Mahant Devendra Dass and thanked him for his guidance. He expressed gratitude to the Mahant for giving him the opportunity to serve the patients at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital.

The Mahant said it was a matter of pride for the whole state of Uttarakhand and its healthcare sector that Dr Tanuj Bhatia had been honoured on such a high platform by the ex-President, Dr Pranab Mukherjee, with the ‘Champions of Change Award’. He urged the doctors of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital to excel and perform better by providing quality healthcare to the needy patients.

A high profile event was held on 20 January at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, in the memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and 26 outstanding personalities from different fields were honoured with the ‘Champions of Change Award’.

Dr Tanuj Bhatia has been serving since 2013 at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. He completed his DM, Cardiology, from SGPGI, Lucknow.