Dr Vinay Kandpal delivers lecture on ‘Employment Schemes for Industry’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Aug: Dr Vinay Kandpal, working as Assistant Professor at School of Business, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun, gave an invited lecture for an online training programme on ‘Employment Schemes for Industry’, organised by National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research, Chandigarh.

Dr Kandpal is presently pursuing D Lit from Kumaon University, Nainital. In this session, Dr Kandpal discussed various issues such as the Self-Reliant India Scheme to overcome unemployment, youth employment in Smart Sustainable Cities, Building Workforce in Bank post Covid and improvement in employability of youth through MSME schemes. He stated that self-reliance will prepare the country for tough competition in the global supply chain and would not only increase efficiency in various sectors but also ensure quality.