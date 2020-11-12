Drishti holds Blood Donation Drive to celebrate Uttarakhand Divas

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Nov: To celebrate Uttarakhand Divas, Drishti Eye Institute, along with IMA Blood Bank, Dehradun, has organised a blood donation drive at its Astley Hall Centre, 16 Subhash Road, for all healthy citizens who wish to donate blood. The objective is to spread awareness among people on blood donation.

There has been a significant shortage of voluntary blood donation over the last 6 months during the Covid Lockdown. People are concerned about infection spread. This has lead to a shortage in the blood banks.

The campaign was a success as over 100 people reported for blood donation and over 50 people were found medically fit and donated blood.

Chief Guest Pankaj Pandey, Secretary, State Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, was also present to encourage the drive. Sushant Ahuja and Mohit Goyal, Office Bearers of Rotary E-Club 3080 Dehradun, and Ambuj Oberoi, Harshit Gupta, Office Bearers of SJA Alumni Association, represented their respective societies.

Dr Gaurav Luthra and Dr Saurabh Luthra, Director, Drishti Eye Institute, along with their team of doctors and staff also donated blood and encouraged others.