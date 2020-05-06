ECIL, AIIMS Rishikesh develop system for Remote Monitoring & Tracking of COVID-19 patients

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH, 5 May: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today inaugurated a remote health monitoring solution at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, through video conferencing.

Director, AIIMS Rishikesh, Prof Ravi Kant and the Principal Lead of this project, Dr Mohit Tayal, along with his team members Dr Anirudh Mukherjee and Dr Udit Chauhan briefed the Chief Minister about the solution that has been developed by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), a Hyderabad based Public Sector Unit under Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), in association with AIIMS, Rishikesh. The solution aims to enable round the clock health monitoring of cases in home isolation, reduce demand for PPE and mitigate the problem of increasing exposure of doctors and healthcare workers.

Chief Minister, while giving the name, Monal, to the solution after the state bird, congratulated the entire team of ECIL, Hyderabad and AIIMS Rishikesh and said this would play a pivotal role in combating COVID 19. He promised all necessary support to AIIMS Rishikesh for successful state-wide deployment of this solution.

The system consists of an indigenously developed intelligent wearable instrument for measuring vital parameters of the Corona patient, like body temperature, SpO2 (Blood oxygen level), Heart Rate and Respiration Rate along with patient location and a novel application software that remotely displays these parameters on a Mobile Phone, Laptop/Desktop Computer for monitoring by Doctors from any location.

The system is built on Internet of Things (IoT) based technology to reduce the exposure of doctors / frontline healthcare personnel to Corona patients and can be easily installed in hospital premises / quarantine centres. The indigenously designed instrument digitally transmits the recorded parameters of the patient on a Bluetooth/GSM SIM to an IoT Gateway/Internet Cloud from where data is securely uploaded over a network to a command control centre from which the data can be downloaded by a doctor on the Mobile Phone or laptop through an application software (App) developed by ECIL for remotely monitoring the health parameters of patients.

The display software designed by ECIL has many useful features like patient identity, geographic location on a map, important health parameters with recorded time and different zones (like Red / Orange / Green) of a specified area (like City / district / State). One of the salient features of the system is that it presents the trend of the vital parameters of the patient and also generates alerts in case any of them are not in specified limits.

The system also utilises Google Map or indigenously developed BHUVAN Software of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for identifying patient location. ECIL worked closely with National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) for incorporating this feature. The system has already been tested successfully on a large subset of patients at AIIMS, Rishikesh.