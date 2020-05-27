Ecole Globale girls get excellent CAIE results

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 May: On 18 May, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) declared the results for its March 2020 series for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE or Grade 10) and Advanced Level (A or grade 12) exams.

Ecole Globale International Girls’ School, Dehradun, recorded a 100% pass result in all the subjects with students scoring as many as 9 A* and 25 A.

Ashi Khetan (IGCSE) with 5A*, 1A and Sudeepta Talukdar (A Level) with 1A*, 2A, who were always leaders in academics throughout their schooling, credited their results to immense hard work.

Ecole Globale expressed proud in its students and faculty for having been instrumental in establishing a high standard of academic excellence and upholding the success rate constantly over the years. The school reiterated its commitment to continued investment in the development of young female minds, the future of the nation.

These students will now be able to apply for competitive tests and meet deadlines for NEET and JEE Advanced seat allotment. The Cambridge International press statement said 41,000 entries this year were for the IGCSE and over 11,000 were for the AS and A-Levels.