Ecole Globale School holds Graduation Ceremony

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 10 Feb: Ecole Globale International Girls’ School recently organised a Graduation Ceremony for the students of class 12, as well as the Annual Alumni Meet at its campus. As a gesture of appreciation, the parents of the graduating cohort were invited to witness the achievements of their wards.

The Alumni Meet started with an interaction of the staff with the Alumni at the cafeteria, a School Assembly, a tour of the school organized for the Alumni, culminating with lunch. The School Assembly began with a prayer followed by a Hymn, as well as a presentation on the progress of the institution in various educational and co-curricular fields.

School President Amarjeet Juneja delivered a speech. The event was enjoyed immensely by the Alumni, who reflected on their own time at the school with nostalgia.

The evening started with a speech by the Officiating Principal, congratulating the students on their graduation, and their parents. It was followed by the recitation of shlokas, speeches by parents, the alumni, the Chief Guest and the Head Girl of the graduating batch of 2020. If the song, ‘Sad to Say Goodbye’, added a chord of nostalgia to the hall, the placing of candles to an excellent rendition of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ gave the crowd a reason to hope.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Dr Ekta Uniyal, Director General, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Uttarakhand. Present were members of the Alumni, the staff and students. Amarjeet Singh Juneja, the President, and Tarunjyot Singh Juneja, the Director, conveyed their good wishes for the success of the gathering.