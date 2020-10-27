Educational institutions should inculcate scientific temperament among students: Nishank

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 26 Oct: Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Mechanical Engineering Block, Bio-Technology and Chemical Engineering Block and facilities such as Central Instrumentation and Reaction Engineering Laboratory of NIT Arunachal Pradesh. Pema Khandu, Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs & Sports, and Taba Tedir, State Minister of Education, were present on the occasion. Professor Pinakeswar Mahanta, Director, NIT Arunachal Pradesh, also participated.

Pokhriyal said that NIT Arunachal Pradesh could be a torch bearer in the entire north eastern region. One of the missions of this institute is “To identify regional, Indian and global need to serve the society better”. Pokhriyal emphasised that educational institutions should inculcate in the minds of their students a scientific temperament and train young minds to think beyond the book and encourage them to accept any challenge as an opportunity and overall make them a good human being.

The Minister mentioned that academics and research of NIT Arunachal Pradesh had improved over the last few years and achieved 200th Ranking in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020 in Engineering Category and Band A (Rank Between 11th – 25th) in ARIIA Rankings 2020 among the category of Institute of National Importance, Central Universities & CFTIs. A good numbers of publications and patents by faculty members reflected the improvement.

The institute is running with 53 faculty members and around 800 students in under graduate, post graduate, and PhD levels. With the newly inaugurated buildings, the Minister hoped that functioning of NIT Arunachal Pradesh from its permanent campus would commence.

Minister Rijiju congratulated NIT Arunachal Pradesh and particularly the students from across the country studying at this prestigious institute. He appreciated the New Education Policy (NEP).

The construction of Mechanical Engineering Block and of Bio-Technology and Chemical Engineering Block was completed at a cost of Rs 17.405 Crores, each, having built up area of 7143 Sq. M in each Block. Each of the newly constructed Blocks has 7 class rooms with capacity to accommodate 360 persons, 9 Laboratories including virtual class rooms, 1 meeting room and 27 Faculty Cabins.