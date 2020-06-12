Educational institutions should lay stress on Innovation, Incubation: Koshyari

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 11 Jun: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today urged educational institutions to lay stress on innovation and incubation. He said that educational institutions would have to combine innovation and incubation with research and invention to become centres of excellence.

The Governor called upon all stakeholders in education to work with coordination, dedication and discipline to improve the standards of higher education.

Inaugurating the HSNC Cluster University – a PPP initiative of the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate (HSNC) Board and the State Government through video conferencing, the Governor said the Central Government is keen on good colleges forming cluster universities. He said such clusters would enable best colleges to become centres of excellence.

In this connection, the Governor complimented the HSNC Board for forming the cluster university comprising KC College, HR College and the Bombay Teachers’ Training College.

Stating that the world is moving towards Artificial Intelligence, the Governor called upon students to also acquire the knowledge of ‘Adhyatmik Intelligence’, which according to him is the core heritage of the country.

Recalling the words of Swami Vivekananda on education, the Governor said students should endeavour to awaken the divinity and perfection within them through acquisition of knowledge.

Complimenting the HSNC Cluster University for offering Choice based courses in Music, Dance, Art and other subjects, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said art is an essential component of life. He said art makes learning pleasurable and delightful.

“If I had not become Chief Minister, I would have become an artist. In fact, I am Chief Minister because I am an artist,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister said knowledge is an essential requirement of life and, therefore, imparting education must be continued using technological tools even during calamity situations.

Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant said that the Government is considering a proposal to convert the Sir JJ School of Art into a University. He said the government is also considering a plan of creating vertical universities.

Provost of the Cluster University Dr Niranjan Hiranandani said that while making use of latest tools in technology to impart instructions, HSNC University will lay stress on skill development to make students ‘Atmanirbhar’.

The office bearers of the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate Board led by Provost Dr Niranjan Hiranandani met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on 10 June and briefed him about the new University. The Governor released the publication ‘Safety Norms in Post Covid – 19’ on the occasion. President of HSNC Board Kishu Mansukhani, Trustee Anil Harish and Principal of K C College Hemalata Bagla were also present.