EIL celebrates ‘International Family Day’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 May: Experiment in International Living, Dehradun Chapter, celebrated International Family Day on 15 May. In this unprecedented situation of social and physical distancing, it was not possible to hold a regular meeting. The newly appointed CC, Shalini Dhanda, ACC Ashok Wasu, Secretary Anju Dawar came up with the innovative idea of holding a virtual meeting.

In her short and crisp address to the members at the beginning of the programme, CC Shalini Dhanda welcomed the members and highlighted the importance of family worldwide and the special status it enjoys in the context of Indian society. She stressed upon the relevance, importance and need of the family system in society. The family has always played the most important role in a society’s progress. The UNO has since 1993 earmarked 15 May to be celebrated as International Family Day every year.

The icing on the cake for the evening was a video sent from New York by World Class Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna for EIL members. It was arranged by senior member Anil Mehra for the EIL Family. Vikas appreciated the support of his immediate family, as also colleagues from 41 nationalities with whom he has worked with in the hospitality business. He stressed on the importance of families to fall back on when one is down and depressed. Coming from a humble background in Amritsar, he worked hard to finally receive the prestigious Michelin Award in 2011, the highest western award in the field of Culinary Art. His love for Dehradun was evident in his long address. His charm, humility and charisma left everyone spellbound.

As a gift to EIL members, he shared two of his great recipes.

CC Shalini Dhanda then welcomed Rachna Sanjay Jain to anchor the game of Tambola with bumper dividends. Rachna had gone out of her way to make it one of the most exciting and entertaining event for the members. The game was meticulously planned without any glitches. She was successful in keeping around hundred members glued to their tickets for an hour. Everyone congratulated Rachna for her great effort.

The meeting concluded with a Vote of Thanks by the Secretary, Anju Dawar. EIL members appreciated the efforts of CC MS Shalini Dhanda and her team for the successful evening.