Elderly couple test positive for corona in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 21 Aug: Corona continues make its presence felt in Mussoorie. An elderly couple living in the Habib Building in Landour area has been referred to the Doon Hospital by the Health Department after their corona infection was confirmed.

Dr Javed, in-charge of Covid-19 management, said that the woman had come to the sub-district hospital for treatment of breathing problems and fever. After the investigation report came positive, the husband and son of the woman were examined. The husband’s report was positive, while that of the son was negative. The two were sent to Doon Hospital by Covid-19 ambulance. Dr Javed said there is no travel history of the old couple, which is a matter of concern.