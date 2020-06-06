Elderly teachers distribute masks for free

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 5 Jun: An example has been set by about a dozen retired teachers of Woodstock School, here. Elderly women are distributing masks free of cost to the people. The senior teachers are playing an important role in saving people in the corona epidemic.

During the lockdown, people incarcerated in homes are spending their time doing various jobs at home, while at Woodstock School, those more than 60 to 70 years of age have dedicated themselves to fighting against the corona epidemic. These retired teachers are making masks every day and distributing them among the people for free.

Sandya Mark, Director of the community engagement of Woodstock School, said that a group of several retired teachers of the school started making masks in the school premises, itself. They go on morning walk and give masks to people not wearing masks. She disclosed that rations were also distributed to the poor and needy during the lockdown with the help of the school.

The elder teachers said that, even at this age, they are trying to help people and contributing for the betterment of society, which gave them great satisfaction.