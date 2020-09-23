Eminent Rotarian Yashpal Das passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Sep: Members of Rotary Club Dehradun have expressed deep grief and shock on receiving the news of the untimely death of eminent Rotarian Yash Pal Das of Ambala.

Yash Pal Das was a former Director of Rotary International, a very high position for a person in the Rotary hierarchy. He was a dedicated Rotarian, much respected in the Rotary world and outside. Besides being a successful business person, he was a great motivator, an orator par excellence and a well known philanthropist.

The President of the Rotary Club Dehradun has conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of all the Club members to his wife, Manju Das, and other family members, as well as the Rotarians of Rotary International District 3080.