Etlantis Chess Academy conducts Late MS Rana Memorial All India International Open Chess Tournament online

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 31 Jul: Etlantis Chess Academy, Dehradun, conducted the ‘Late Shri MS Rana Memorial All India International Open Chess Tournament’ online in order to connect chess players around the globe with the game again during the ongoing pandemic. Leading world Grand Master Yakubboev Nodirbek, Uzbekistan, won the title in a photo finish. International Master Aronyak Ghosh, West Bengal, and International Master Lucasiasco, Argentina, got the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively. From Uttarakhand, players Atharv Bisht, Amit Dhoundiyal, Rachit Rana and Vinay Raj Bhatt came 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Around 1500 players participated online with 75 titled players, leading grandmasters, International Masters and FIDE masters from 20 countries-Russia, England, Australia, Uzbekistan Armenia, Argentina, USA, European countries, Indonesia, Nepal, Bangladesh, etc. The tournament also witnessed good response from Indian players with over 1200 participants from states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra, West Bengal, Punjab, UP, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal, Delhi, Assam, Mizoram, etc., taking part.

The tournament was organised by Etlantis Chess Academy which is Uttarakhand ‘s biggest chess society formed by the Uttarakhand chess players’ community. Rohit Singh Rana, President, and Vinay Raj Bhatt, Vice President of Etlantis Chess Club, along with Prabindra Mani Verma, Tournament Director, and Lalit Kapoor, Chief Arbiter, conducted the chess event. A total winning amount of Rs 21,111 was given to the winners of the tournament.