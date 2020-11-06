Etlantis Chess Academy holds 53rd Open Rapid Chess Tournament

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Nov: Etlantis Chess Academy organised the 53rd Open Rapid Chess Tournament here in Dehradun, today. This is the first on board chess tournament post lockdown period hosted by the Etlantis Chess Club based in Doon, in which 30 players from various cities participated. The organisers and players strictly followed the Corona protocols issued by the government. In the tournament, Amit Dhoundiyal got the first position, while Rachit Rana and Sachin Mewaguru took second and third spots, respectively.

In order to encourage the sporting events in the city, Bansidhar Bhagat, BJP State President, and senior BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor attended the event as the Chief Guests, and presented the trophies to the winners. BJP’s Dehradun City President Sita Ram Bhatt, Amit Kapoor, former Yuva Morcha member and Ward Councillor Ramesh Kala were also present at the event and praised all the players for participating in the 1st of its kind post lockdown era tournament.

On resumption of chess competitions in Dehradun after the lockdown period, Rohit Singh Rana, President, Etlantis Chess Club, said, “The lockdown period has been a bad phase for all chess players and sports lovers. That phase is past now and we need to move forward. At the time when sporting events have not started smoothly, we are very happy to organise this event so that we can connect all chess lovers again.”

During the lockdown as well, the Academy organized 100s of online chess tournaments from time to time to keep chess players of Uttarakhand and the world connected with the game. Players from all over India and International players from Russia, Armenia, Germany, Spain, France, UK, Argentina, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Australia, UAE participated in the online chess events.