Evicted families demand rehabilitation

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 14 Sep: Out of the 84 families left homeless after eviction from Shifan Court, 48 persons gathered at the Shahid Sthal and staged a protest against the government and administration. They sought rehabilitation of the homeless people. They warned that, if the demand was not met by 18 September, a mass hunger strike would be launched.

The Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Association and social activist Billu Balmiki, along with evictees of Shifan Court, shouted slogans against the municipal administration and the government. They said that politicians in Mussoorie used them for votes, but today all the politicians had turned their backs on them. They had been forced to live on the roadside. They warned they would continue their agitation till the government and local administration didn’t rehabilitate them.

Local representatives Rajat Aggarwal and Billu Balmiki said that injustice was being done to the poor by the government. The houses had been demolished in the name of development but they were not being recompensed. Also present on this occasion were General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja, Councilor Sarita Panwar, Jashoda Sharma, Jagpal Gusai, Naveen Shah, AAP Mussoorie President Sunil Panwar, Bhavna Goswami, Shahrukh, Megh Singh Kandari and many others.