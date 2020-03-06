Experiences teach us to advance in right direction: Nishank

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Mar: Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ released, today, a book on journalism, ‘Patrakaarita kay naye ayaam’, written jointly by Dr Subhash Gupta and Dr Sushil Upadhyay.

Dr Nishank said, “Experiences teach us to avoid committing mistakes and move forward in the right direction. Journalism, which played a significant role in India’s independence, has always remained synonymous with people’s trust. The book which has been written on the basis of long-term experiences in the field of journalism may prove very helpful for youth interested in the stream.”

On the occasion, senior journalist, Aaj Tak, Poonam Sharma said that journalism is a continuous learning process. She described the book as important because it gives an opportunity to learn a lot of things from the experiences of two veteran journalists, simultaneously.

Published by Nirupma Prakashan, Meerut, ‘Patrakaarita kay naye ayaam’ throws light on various dimensions of journalism and elaborates on topics like elements of news, forms of news, techniques used for gathering and developing news, editing, intro, headlines, re-writing, tips for becoming successful correspondents, sub-editors and citizen journalists. The book also carries detailed chapters on challenges in the field of journalism.

While one of the authors of the book, Dr Subhash Gupta, has more than 25 years of experience in print and electronic media and is presently working as a professor of journalism in Graphic Era University for the past ten years, the other author, Dr Sushil Upadhyay, has been actively involved in media and academics for the past two decades. During his tenure in reputed newspapers, Dr Upadhyay has received the award for excellence in reporting. After working as an undersecretary in Uttarakhand Hindi Academy, Dr Upadhyay is presently Principal, Chaman Lal PG College in Haridwar district, and is also actively involved in writing.