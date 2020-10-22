Faltering Further

Pakistan’s para-military rangers ‘kidnapped’ an Inspector General with the intention of pressuring the Sindh Police to arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband, retired Captain Muhammed Safdar. This has led several ‘shocked’ senior police officials to apply for leave in protest. Even though Safdar was released later, this is just one incident that indicates the twilight zone Pakistan is rapidly entering. Even as COAS General QJ Bajwa has ordered a probe into the incident to assuage feelings, there are few who believe in the sincerity of this move.

One particular element of the strategy being adopted by the Opposition ‘alliance’ is its unprecedented attack on the military – the nation’s Deep State. Prime Minister Imran Khan is generally believed to be a military stooge, maneuvered into power against former PM Nawaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League. It may be recalled that Sharif always had a troubled relationship with the generals, who as so often in the past, totally sabotaged his attempts to build bridges with India with their usual misadventures on the border. Although the present establishment under Imran Khan and General Bajwa has tried its best to target Sharif on charges of corruption and his ‘cosy’ relationship with PM Modi and Indian businessmen, it has not succeeded in diminishing his support among the masses.

Instead of building bridges, Imran Khan is busy alienating the mainstream political parties – Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party is in power in Sindh – by failing to stand up to the Army’s interference in politics. Given the present situation on the economic front, further worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, the troubles on the international level such as FATF’s black list threat, the internal security dangers, etc., the people are not exactly enamoured of Imran Khan. As a result, he has become more dependent on the Army and the jihadis. China’s increased interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs, as well as its ‘colonising’ ways, has not endeared it to the common people, either. All this, naturally, has further endangered Pakistan’s very fragile democracy.

The truth is that Pakistan has been stable and more democratic when it has had good relations with India. Like Bangladesh, it benefits enormously from doing business with India. As such, whenever the jihadis and the Army prevail on the system to anger India, things take a turn for the worse. Gradually, the ordinary people – despite the deep indoctrination over the years – are beginning to realise this truth. It may take some more time, but a general awakening to the reality is inevitable.