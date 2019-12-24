Fashion designers, students join Toastmasters Club

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Dec: A joint meeting of the Toastmasters Clubs in Dehradun was held on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by Bharat Pant. He welcomed all Toastmasters and guests to the meeting. He particularly welcomed Rama Chopra and Manu Chopra, Dehradun based fashion designers, as new members of the Toastmasters family. Prashant Anand, VP, Education, disclosed that 3 students – Karan Bhan, Manveen Kaur and Mohit Tiwari – had also become members of the Toastmasters Club. The President and members extended a warm welcome to them. Bharat said, “Diversity is a special feature of the Toastmasters Clubs. We have members from different age groups, professions and interests. We learn from each other and enrich our lives.” Anand Chauhan, conducted the meeting as Toastmaster of the Day (TMOD). He engaged the audience in understanding the meaning of Ethics. Manu Chopra and Rupesh Rawat delivered their icebreaker speeches. They received useful feedback from their Evaluator, Prashant Anand. Sukhvinder Pasricha talked about the Tiger, the animal less understood. His Evaluator, Bharat Pant, gave him some useful tips. Ursheen Kaur conducted the impromptu section of the meeting as the Table Topic Master (TTM). Many guests and Toastmasters got an opportunity to speak on topics given by the TTM. Sarthak Kala was the General Evaluator. He and his team gave useful feedback to all the speakers. The next meeting of the clubs will be held on 29 December.