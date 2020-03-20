Female tourist tested Corona positive at Rajpur Road hotel

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Mar: A female tourist staying at Hotel Four Points Rajpur Road was tested positive for Corona virus on Friday. Alarm was sounded and posthaste District Magistrate Dr. Ashish Kumar Shrivastav immediately stopped all moment in and out of the hotel. He issued orders that all individuals suspected to have come in contact with the infected woman be identified and quarantined. The entire hotel is being sanitized and the entire staff quarantined for 14 days. The woman and her husband it was revealed have now reached Faridabad. When questioned about the case MD, Four Points by Sheraton, Dr Sanjeev Bhambri stated, “We were already taking all preventive measures to the maximum limit possibls and now thanks to government and health department our guests and staff are being tested. Let’s hope for the best. We are always available and with government and health department in this tough time we can overcome all hurdles.”