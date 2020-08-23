FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter Organizes Webinar on ‘Women in Leadership: Building a New Normal’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Aug : Uttarakhand Chapter of FICCI FLO today organized a national webinar on ‘Women in Leadership: Building a New Normal’ powered by Trikon Society, iLEAD and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Action & Research Society (DARS) . Neha Joshi, founder Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Action & Research Society. (DARS) & co- founder of iLead, National Media Panelist, BJP and National Media Committee, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha was the speaker. The session was moderated by Suparna Roy, a renowned journalist. Dr. Neha Sharma, Vice Chairperson, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter was the Day Chair of the session.

The webinar emphasized on the empowerment of women of Uttarakhand to take up more leadership roles in the formation of the law of the nation. In our country, the participation of women in the IT sector is 34% whereas it is only 14% in the Parliament. In Uttarakhand, women have led various movements like Chipko Movement, formation of the state of Uttarakhand to name a few and are leading their families as well but their representation in governance is very low.

According to Kiran Bhatt Todaria, Chairperson, FICCI FLO, Uttarakhand Chapter, “In today’s webinar we talked about ‘Women in Leadership – Building a New Normal’. In the current scenario, I have learnt the importance of the unstructured connections that bring more opportunities for spontaneous leadership – leading in the moment and through unanticipated situations, which can really give your cohort a clearer sense of who you are as a person, your core values and strategic direction.”

‘Uttarakhand has a legacy of strong women who have shaped the history and economy of this state. It is high time that we reclaim that legacy and strive for equality in governance and leadership too. More women in leadership is the only way we can change the way policies are made, keeping women at the Center”, said Neha Joshi.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Neha Sharma, Vice Chairperson, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter said, “These days women are taking equal roles as their counterparts in every sphere of our society. We strongly believe that it is high time to give them more leadership roles in politics and entrepreneurship and change the way the society looks at them. We really hope that this is well received by our society. ”

200 members of FICCI FLO from across the nation attended the webinar. The members who attended the webinar from FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter were – Komal Batra, Senior Vice chairperson, Gauri Suri, Secretary and Charu Chauhan , Jt. Treasurer.