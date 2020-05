By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 30 May: Film star Sonu Sood called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday (30th May). Shri Sood briefed the Governor about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. The Governor applauded Sonu Sood for his good work and assured him of his fullest support in his endeavours.