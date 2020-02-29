Finnish Parliamentarians meet Gov Koshyari

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 27 Feb: A group of 10 Parliamentarians from Finland led by Chairman of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Johannes Koskinen, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, here, today. Explaining the purpose of the visit, Chairman Koskinen discussed the similarities in parliamentary practices between India and Finland. He said many Indian companies including Mahindra, TCS and Wipro are operating from Finland and that the Indian Diaspora in the country is growing. Stating that Maharashtra is a front-runner State in economic and industrial development, he called for further strengthening cooperation between Maharashtra and Finland. Members of the Finnish delegation told the Governor that Finland is home to snow- capped Lapland region which is similar to the Himalayas. The delegation said Bollywood would find Finland an attractive destination for shooting films. Welcoming the Finnish delegation to Maharashtra, Governor Koshyari said that while strengthening cooperation in business, economy, clean energy and tourism, there is a need to promote cultural and educational exchanges between India and Finland. Ambassador of Finland to India Ritva Koukku-Ronde and Honorary Consul of Finland in Mumbai, Shreyas Doshi, were present.