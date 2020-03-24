Fire destroys huts in Patanjali’s ‘Yoga Gram’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

HARIDWAR, 23 Mar: A fire broke out in the ‘Yoga Gram’ of Baba Ramdev, here, causing a major stir. It has been stated that fire from a pile of waste spread to huts used to accommodate patients. The Fire Brigade put out the fire on being informed. There are no reports, as yet, of any casualties or injuries. However, articles used for meditation and several huts were reduced to ashes. Official investigations have been launched by the Police and Patanjali Management to ascertain the cause of the incident. The huts were made of wood and straw, which made them prone to combustion.