Five members of Maharaj’s family discharged from AIIMS

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Jun: Five members of State Tourism

Minister Satpal Maharaj’s family, who were admitted to

the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, were discharged on Monday evening. Also, they have been advised to stay in home quarantine. It is reported that there were no obvious symptoms of Covid among them. Therefore, they were discharged from the hospital based on the guidelines of the Union Government. In the Health Bulletin released by AIIMS on Monday, the Dean (Hospital Administration) Prof UB Mishra said that seven family members, including the Cabinet Minister

and his wife, were admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh on Sunday after they were found to be infected with Covid-19. All the members were examined in detail. He said that the 5 members of the family had been discharged on Monday evening. Also, they had been advised to stay in home quarantine. He said that all of them were asymptomatic and, as patients who do not display

symptoms of Covid-19 may be placed in home quarantine under the fresh guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health, therefore, at their personal request, they were discharged from the hospital and advised

to stay in home quarantine.