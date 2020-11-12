Foodies’ Delight in Mussoorie

By Yasmin Rahul Bakshi

Mussoorie, 12 Nov: A flashy sign of ‘Biryani House’ caught my fancy as I passed by the Jawahar Aquarium on the Mall Road. Tucked cozily in between the outlets, the place lures many walkers to pick up a meal and relish it amidst the sky kissing pines and pacifying breeze from the Doon Valley.

The Korma, Kebabs and Biryani here, for a moment transported me to the celebrated and prominent curators of the same in the lanes of Lucknow or Jama Masjid in Delhi 6.

Undoubtedly, the intense aroma and the authentic flavours of the Mughal influenced cuisine served at ‘Biryani House’ were superlative, with a feel of class and warmth in the service.

The staff was visible with masks and gloves adorning their faces and hands, along with bottles of sanitising fluids on the counter. A necessity in current times!

It is a magnificent gift to the town this festive season by Khair Un Nissa and Tayyab Siddique, who craft the delicacies proficiently with the provision of dine in, take away and home delivery.

(Yasmin Rahul Bakshi is a Food Consultant and Menu Curator)