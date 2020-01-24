Footballer VS Rawat receives ‘Sports Hero Award’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Jan: Uttarakhand’s former national football player, currently national coach and class one referee Virendra Singh Rawat has been presented “India’s Real Sports Hero Award 2020” at an event held at a resort near the Jim Corbett Park in Ramnagar. The award was presented by the Chief Guest, Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat, Aman Verma, Prakashi Tomar and Gajraj Bisht. VS Rawat has been involved with football for over 22 years, now. He has helped promote 26,035 players, coaches and referees. Rawat dedicated this award to India’s football players, coaches, referees and sports lovers. He advised the youth present to always stay fit, happy and drug free.